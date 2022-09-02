Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87,250.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Spores Network has a market cap of $443,479.89 and $87,250.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spores Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spores Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars.

