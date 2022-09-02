Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.
NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
