Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.