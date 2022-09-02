Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.29. Approximately 6,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,379. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

