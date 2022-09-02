Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $562.12

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 562.12 ($6.79) and traded as high as GBX 600.80 ($7.26). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 598.20 ($7.23), with a volume of 9,770,271 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($9.61).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 591.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

