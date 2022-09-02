Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Stantec by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 180,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

STN opened at $46.79 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

