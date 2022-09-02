State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. 4,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

