Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 817,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,565,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Statera Biopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Get Statera Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Statera Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Statera Biopharma by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Statera Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Statera Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statera Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.