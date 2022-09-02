Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.23. 1,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLJF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

