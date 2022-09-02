Sterling Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,760. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

