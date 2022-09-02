Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 1,154,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,381,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

