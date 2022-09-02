Sterling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $336.52. 73,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

