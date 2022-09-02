Sterling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 312,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

