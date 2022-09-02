Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 11,307 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

BAC stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.