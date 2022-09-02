Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

DEO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.00. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,520. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

