Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 5,006 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.05. 82,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $244.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

