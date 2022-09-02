Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

