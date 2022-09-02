StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Get 51job alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 51job by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 51job by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More

