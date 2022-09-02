StockNews.com Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 3,641,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
