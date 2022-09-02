StockNews.com Downgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Stock Down 1.9 %

Mercer International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 783,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercer International news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile



Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

