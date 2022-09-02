StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.95.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

