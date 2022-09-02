StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

