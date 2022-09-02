StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Stock Down 7.3 %

OPGN opened at $0.43 on Monday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

