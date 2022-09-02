StockNews.com Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 800,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,642. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.