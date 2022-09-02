Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 5.6%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.07 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. The company has a current ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

