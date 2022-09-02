Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $428,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Summit Materials stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

