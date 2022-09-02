Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,832 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4,497.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 766,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 186,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,440. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

