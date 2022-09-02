Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.31 and last traded at $113.46. Approximately 9,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 443,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.
Synaptics Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
