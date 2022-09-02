Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.31 and last traded at $113.46. Approximately 9,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 443,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

