Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $332.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

