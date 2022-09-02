Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.41 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $113.33 million and approximately $42.41 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,982,747 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

