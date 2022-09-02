System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.27. System1 shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 460 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SST. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
