System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.27. System1 shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SST. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $896,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,256,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,250,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $896,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,256,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,250,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,723 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

