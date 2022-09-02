TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $119,996.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015700 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

