Tacita Capital Inc Grows Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential comprises about 1.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.07% of Tricon Residential worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 3,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

TCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

