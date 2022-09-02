Tacita Capital Inc Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. 127,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,480. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

