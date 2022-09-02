Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,393. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

