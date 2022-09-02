Tacita Capital Inc Purchases 285 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

