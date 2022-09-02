Tacita Capital Inc Sells 175 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,464. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.