Tadpole Finance Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $900.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance (CRYPTO:TAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 569,314 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.Telegram | Medium | GithubDocs”

