Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 796,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,193. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.