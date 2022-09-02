Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400.79 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 391 ($4.72). 30,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 51,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.50 ($4.69).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £238.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,578.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 427.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.67%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.