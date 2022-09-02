TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TRP opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

