TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CBWBF opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.