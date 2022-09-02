Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.84

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.84 and traded as high as C$46.84. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$45.81, with a volume of 705 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The firm has a market cap of C$23.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.24.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,000.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

