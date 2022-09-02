Tellor Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.94 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.94 million and $58.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.34 or 0.00096969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.39 or 1.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086081 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

