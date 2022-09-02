Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.68). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:BIG opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

