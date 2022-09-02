TenUp Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105,787.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $105,787.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00154480 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008895 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000183 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.