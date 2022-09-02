Terra Virtua Kolect Market Capitalization Tops $37.67 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

