The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

