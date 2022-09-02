The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tobam grew its position in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

