The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9,254.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

