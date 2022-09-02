The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKGFF. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

